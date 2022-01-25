A total of 39 cops from the eight Northeast states will receive police medals on Republic Day.

14 Assam cops will receive the police medals under two categories, followed by Tripura (7), Manipur (6), Mizoram (4), Arunachal Pradesh (3), Sikkim (2), Nagaland (2) and Meghalaya (1).

Among the 14 Assam cops, 13 will receive the police medal for meritorious service while one will receive President’s police medal for distinguished service.

On the other hand, 6 Tripura cops will receive police medal for meritorious service and one will receive President’s police medal for distinguished service.

4 Manipur cops will receive police medal for meritorious service, one will be conferred with President’s police medal for distinguished service and one with police medal for gallantry.

Meanwhile, 3 Mizoram cops will receive police medal for meritorious service while one will receive President’s police medal for distinguished service.

On the other hand, 2 Arunachal cops will receive police medal for meritorious service and one will receive President’s police medal for distinguished service.

2 cops each from Sikkim and Nagaland will receive police medals for meritorious service and President’s police medal for distinguished service.

Meanwhile, only one policeman from Meghalaya will receive the police medal for meritorious service.

STATE POLICE MEDAL FOR GALLANTRY PRESIDENT’S POLICE MEDAL FOR DISTINGUISHED SERVICE POLICE MEDAL FOR MERITORIOUS SERVICE ASSAM 0 1 13 ARUNACHAL PRADESH 0 1 2 MANIPUR 1 1 4 TRIPURA 0 1 6 SIKKIM 0 1 1 NAGALAND 0 1 1 MIZORAM 0 1 3 MEGHALAYA 0 0 1