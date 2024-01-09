Agartala: A total of 1,374 individuals were arrested in connection with various crimes between March 9 and November 30, 2023, with 1,795 cases registered in Tripura during this period.

This information was revealed during a question-answer session in the 13th Legislative Assembly on Monday, raised by CPIM MLA Jitendra Chowdhury.

According to a written statement from the Home Department, the police have recorded a total of 1,795 cases across the state.

The incidents include murder, unnatural death, and gang-rape, rape, murder of housewives, domestic violence, kidnapping, robbery, arson, robbery, and drug smuggling.

Specifically, 120 individuals were arrested in 81 murder cases across all divisions, and 948 cases of unnatural death were registered. In addition, 30 individuals were arrested in 10 cases of gang rape, while 114 individuals were arrested in 101 other rape cases.

Furthermore, 30 people were arrested in 16 cases related to the murder of housewives or domestic violence.

Additionally, 80 people were arrested in 95 kidnapping cases, and 10 people were arrested in one robbery case.

The statement also noted that seven people were arrested in five robbery cases, four individuals were arrested in three cases of hooliganism or banditry, and one person was arrested while 25 cases were registered on charges of arson and looting.

Moreover, 978 individuals were arrested in 510 cases related to drug smuggling.