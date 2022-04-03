Pakistan President Arif-ur-Rehman Alvi has dissolved the national assembly on the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“PM Imran Khan’s cabinet has been dissolved. PM Khan will continue his responsibilities. A caretaker setup will be formed after dissolution of the assemblies, initiating the process for new general elections,” Pakistan’s information minister said.

Earlier, Pakistan PM Imran Khan had said: “I have already sent my advice to President to dissolve assemblies.”

Prior to this development, Imran Khan survived a move to oust him as Pakistan’s PM on Sunday, getting a reprieve when the deputy speaker of parliament blocked a no-confidence motion as unconstitutional.

Dissolvement of the country’s parliament has led to fresh political instability in the nuclear-armed country of 220 million people.

“I congratulate every Pakistani on the Speaker’s decision. The no-confidence motion was a foreign conspiracy against us. Pakistan should decide who should govern them,” Imram Khan said.

He added: “There should be elections in a democratic way. I call upon the people to Pakistan to prepare for elections.”

Meanwhile, the opposition parties in Pakistan will move the country’s Supreme Court against blocking of the no-trust motion.

“Pakistan’s joint opposition to petition Supreme Court against blocking move to oust PM Khan,” Opposition leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said.

“Government has violated constitution. Did not allow voting on no confidence motion. The united opposition is not leaving parliament. Our lawyers are on their way to Supreme Court. We call on all institutions to protect, uphold, defend and implement the constitution of Pakistan,” Bhutto said.

