Australia defeated England on Sunday to win the ICC women’s world cup 2022.

Australia defeated England in the final to lift the women’s world cup title for seventh time.

Earlier, Alyssa Healy smashed a whirlwind 170 to power Australia to 356 for five against England in the Women’s World Cup final.

“It’s not sunk in yet. It was a special game of cricket, very high scoring. It is something we have been working towards for a long period of time. To get over the line was pretty cool. I think everyone has worked very hard for this. It has been a five-year wait for a title people said we would have had. Will reflect on the three months that we have had,” Alyssa Healy said after the win.

Chasing a target of 257, England were bundled out for 285 in 43.4 overs.

England’s Nat Sciver scored a brilliant unbeaten 148 to keep her team’s hopes alive for most part of the innings.

Australia dethroned England to win their 7th Women’s World Cup title.

Australia won the World Cup without losing a single game.

Brief Scores

Australia: 356 for 5 in 50 overs (Alyssa Healy 170, Rachael Haynes 68, Beth Mooney 62; Anya Shrubsole 3/46).

England: 285 all out in 43.4 overs (Nat Sciver 148 not out; Alana King 3/57, Jess Jonassen3/57, Megan Schutt 2/42)