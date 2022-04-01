In an emotional address to his nation, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that he has witnessed the country collapsing on every front.

“I recall the days when Pakistan was rising to the top. South Korea visited Pakistan to learn from our progress, Malaysian princes used to study with me in school. Students from Middle East countries used study at our universities. I have seen all this sinking, my country getting insulted,” Pakistan PM Imran Khan said.

Khan made this statement while addressing the people of Pakistan ahead of the no-trust motion that he and his party is slated to face on Sunday at the National Assembly.

Moreover, in his address, Pakistan PM Imran Khan, in what appeared to be a slip of tongue, accused United States to be behind the “threat letter” that purportedly showed ‘evidence’ of a “foreign conspiracy” to topple his government.

“The letter stated that the no-confidence motion was being tabled even before it was filed, which means the Opposition was in contact with them,” Imran Khan alleged in his address to the nation.

“…it stated that if the no-confidence motion passes, Pakistan will be forgiven, if not, there will be consequences,” the Pakistan PM alleged.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan said he will not resign but fight it out till the end.

“Even as a cricketer, I have always played till the last ball. And I intend to do that now as well,” Imran Khan said.

“I want my country to see the faces of those who sell out their conscience (in the assembly),” Imran Khan said.

Meanwhile, the United States has refuted allegations of its involvement in the no-confidence motion in Pakistan.

The opposition parties in Pakistan have upped the ante against PM Imran Khan saying that only resignation would ensure an “honourable exit” for Khan from power.

Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said: “Only Imran’s resignation is the honourable exit for him. I suggest him do so.”

“Honestly this man (Imran Khan) is on a rampage. He has to be gagged or muzzled before he makes a joke out of the country,” Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz said.