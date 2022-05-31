The search and rescue personnel have recovered the bodies of all the 22 persons who died in the plane crash in Nepal.

The rescue personnel have also recovered the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder from the crash site.

Meanwhile, post-mortem of the bodies of the victims of the plane crash in Nepal is underway.

“The search and rescue committee is to meet soon to formally close the operation,” a Nepal official informed.

22 people were on board the ill-fated plane, out of which four were Indian citizens.

The four Indian citizens who were on board the plane are: Ashok Kumar Tripathy, his wife Vaibhavi Bandekar Tripathy and their children Dhanush and Ritika.

Wreckage of the plane were found at 14,500ft in Sano Sware Bhir of Thasang in Mustang district in Northwest Nepal.

The turboprop Twin Otter 9N-AET plane operated by Tara Air had lost contact minutes after it took off from the tourist city of Pokhara around 10 am on Sunday.

The Canadian-built plane was flying from the city of Pokhara to Jomsom, a popular tourist town in central Nepal.