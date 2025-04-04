Guwahati: Justice For Myanmar, a human rights organization, has strongly condemned the decision by the Thai government and the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) to allow Myanmar junta head Min Aung Hlaing to attend the BIMSTEC Summit currently underway in Bangkok.

The group argues that this move deepens the regional bloc’s complicity in the junta’s ongoing international crimes.

The summit, taking place at the Shangri-La Hotel in Bangkok, comes just a week after a devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar.

Justice For Myanmar highlighted the junta’s obstruction of humanitarian aid and rescue efforts in the aftermath of the disaster, alongside continued airstrikes, even in earthquake-affected areas.

Min Aung Hlaing, who seized power in a 2021 coup, is accused of orchestrating international crimes, including genocide against the Rohingya minority and ongoing war crimes and crimes against humanity across Myanmar.

He is currently under investigation by the International Criminal Court, with the prosecutor’s office seeking an arrest warrant. An arrest warrant has also been issued by a court in Argentina.

Justice For Myanmar pointed out that Min Aung Hlaing and the junta are under sanctions from multiple countries. Despite this, they continue to illegally control the funds of Myanmar’s major state-owned enterprises, allegedly using these resources to finance their “terror campaign” against the people.

The rights group criticized BIMSTEC for a pattern of complicity with the junta. They noted that the bloc previously allowed Min Aung Hlaing to sign the BIMSTEC Charter in 2022, permitted his foreign minister to attend the last summit in Sri Lanka that same year, and even allowed the junta to host a meeting of security chiefs in 2024.

This security chiefs meeting, aimed at strengthening regional cooperation in counter-terrorism, occurred even as the Myanmar junta designated the National Unity Government as a terrorist organization and amended counter-terrorism laws to target the democratic resistance.

Furthermore, BIMSTEC facilitated the junta’s participation in signing the BIMSTEC Convention on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters in 2022.

Justice For Myanmar warns that these actions have likely provided the junta with access to intelligence, military, and police cooperation while lending a false sense of legitimacy to their actions.

The group named Thailand, India, and Sri Lanka as BIMSTEC member states that remain complicit in the junta’s alleged crimes by providing arms, equipment, and financial support.

Justice For Myanmar highlighted Thailand as a major supplier of arms to the junta, with Thai-registered companies reportedly transferring US$120 million in weapons and related materials to Myanmar in the 2023 financial year, according to a UN Special Rapporteur report.

The group also pointed to the operations of Thai state-owned oil giant PTTEP, which operates major offshore gas projects in Myanmar and sells gas to its parent company PTT, allegedly funding the junta’s atrocities.

India was identified as another key supplier of arms and military equipment to the Myanmar military.

Justice For Myanmar cited recent shipment data showing that Indian state-owned arms companies continue to supply the junta. In January 2025, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) reportedly shipped electro-optical surveillance systems to the Myanmar army.

The group also detailed multiple shipments from BEL in 2024, including various electronic and electromechanical systems, often through arms broker companies. Additionally, Justice For Myanmar reported that India is providing training to Myanmar military personnel.

Sri Lanka was also accused of supplying arms and equipment to the Myanmar military. Shipment data reportedly confirms that Sri Lanka, through Haleys Free Zone Ltd, exported aircraft parts and kerosene to an arms broker in 2024, with reason to believe these items were intended for the Myanmar Air Force.

Justice For Myanmar spokesperson Yadanar Maung stated, “We strongly condemn the decision to allow Min Aung Hlaing to participate in the BIMSTEC Summit.”

Maung described it as “deplorable” that BIMSTEC and the Thai government are welcoming a “war criminal responsible for committing atrocities, including genocide against the Rohingya.”

Maung asserted that BIMSTEC has provided the junta with political and military support since the 2021 coup attempt, “aiding and abetting its international crimes.”

She called on Thailand, India, Sri Lanka, and other governments to immediately cut all funds, arms, and equipment to the junta.

“It is imperative that governments and international organisations end complicity with the military junta and prioritize the lives of Myanmar’s people,” Maung added.