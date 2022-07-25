As many as four democracy activists have been executed by Myanmar’s military.

It is believed to be the first instance of capital punishment in decades in Myanmar.

Those executed by the Myanmar military are: former lawmaker Phyo Zeya Thaw, writer and activist Ko Jimmy, Hla Myo Aung and Aung Thura Zaw.

They were accused of committing “terror acts”.

The executions have drawn international condemnation.

In February 2021, the Myanmar military, in a coup, overthrew a democratically elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD).

The coup sparked massive protests and international condemnation which were later swiftly crushed.

The shadow National Unity Government of Myanmar (NUG), which was formed in opposition to the coup, condemned the killings, saying they were “extremely shocked and saddened”.

Global News Light of Myanmar, a state-run media outlet, said that the four men were executed as they “gave directives, made arrangements and committed conspiracies for brutal and inhumane terror acts”.

As per the UN, the executions are the first since 1988.

Family members of the four men are waiting at Yangon’s Insein Prison to question authorities, according to BBC Burmese.

They were yet to receive the bodies, Ko Jimmy’s sister told the BBC.