YANGON: Myanmar junta troops allegedly gutted at least 12 villages in the west of Depayin Township in Sagaing region of Myanmar this month.

The Myanmar junta troops also allegedly burned alive two men in their 80s, The Irrawaddy reported.

On Monday, Myanmar junta troops torched 72 homes in Sat Pyar Kyin village and U Phoe Tar (84) died because he could not escape.

The Myanmar junta troops also torched homes in Taing Lay and Chaung Nar villages.

The Depayin Brothers rescue team and resistance fighters entered Taing Lay after the troops left and found the burned body of U Wun Mya (85).

They saved a pregnant woman and an elderly woman who were trapped by fire, according to residents.

“We found an old man alive in Taing Lay. He said he and his son were hiding while the troops were setting fire to houses and catching chickens and other livestock to eat. The soldiers saw his son and detained him,” said Ko Gyi Phyo, a Depayin Brothers leader.

Ko Gyi Phyo said junta troops had carried out arson attacks in the east of the township in December after clashes with resistance groups but there had been no fighting this month.

“The situation is terrible. The troops are targeting civilians and torching their houses almost every day. It is hard for people to live. We can no longer help them effectively,” he said.