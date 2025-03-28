Guwahati: A massive 7.7 and 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday morning with the tremor being felt across the NorthEastern Region of India, including Assam.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the epicentres were 16 and 18 km of the city of Sagaing, which is around 250km from Myanmar capital Naypyidaw.

Based on the report of the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at 11:50 AM IST at a depth of 10 km, with its epicenter located at latitude 21.93°N and longitude 96.07°E in Myanmar.

Tremors were felt as far away as northern Thailand, where some metro and rail services were suspended in the capital Bangkok.

At least 43 people are missing in the Thai capital Bangkok after an under-construction building collapsed, forcing the government to declare an emergency in the wake of the damage from the earthquake.

Moreover, an under-construction building in Bangkok and a bridge in Myanmar collapsed due to the massive quakes, the report stated.

The tremors were so strong that they were felt in China’s Yunnan province, according to Beijing’s quake agency.

Terrifying videos circulating on social media platforms X showed buildings shaking in Bangkok and other cities, with people running onto the streets in panic.

The Myanmar junta has also declared an emergency in Sagaing, Mandalay, Bago, and Magway regions as well as the eastern Shan state and the capital Naypyidaw following the earthquake.

At least 25 deaths have been reported in Myanmar from the earthquake. Meanwhile, In Thailand’s capital Bangkok, at least one person was killed and 50 were injured when an under-construction building collapsed, according to authorities.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt ordered the immediate establishment of an earthquake response command center at Bangkok 1 (Giant Swing). He chaired the emergency meeting and instructed all districts and hospitals to assess damages, sources said.