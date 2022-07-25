New Delhi: Nepal Police on Monday raided two call centres operated illegally by Chinese nationals in Kathmandu.

Police have seized documents and laptops and arrested one Chinese national and 20 others during the operation, said Nepal Police officer Bharat Bohora.

The Chinese national had rented a house in Kathmandu to operate the call centres.

The police have suspected that the Chinese nationals could be involved in cybercrime and running other illegal activities.

On Sunday, a police team conducted a similar kind of raid in Butwal city near the India-Nepal border where Chinese and Indian nationals were caught running an illegal call centre.

As many as 120 people were arrested in Butwale.

On June 30, police raided a company run by a Chinese national in Pokhara.

According to reports, the police are interrogating three Chinese and 75 Nepali nationals working in the company.

The Nepal Police on December 23, 2019, arrested 122 Chinese nationals from all over the Kathmandu Valley.

The operation, the largest one against any foreign nationals in Nepal’s history, apparently continues and at least 800 more Chinese nationals are being watched currently.

Later the Nepal government handed them to Chinese authorities.

After the arrest, a spokesman for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs had said that the cases were related to cross-border cyber fraud activities, and that the investigations were ongoing.