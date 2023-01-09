New Delhi: Depressed over losing her job and a recent break-up, a 29-year-old Chinese woman tried to kill herself with a razor in a washroom at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday at Terminal 3.

According to officials, the woman had landed at T3 late on Saturday night from Bahrain.

Police said that the incident took place around 4 am on Saturday when the woman during her stopover went to the washroom and cut herself in the throat and hand.

“She was due to take a flight to Kuala Lumpur but during her stopover around 4 a.m., she went to the washroom and cut herself in the throat and wrist,” said the officials.

When the authorities were informed they rescued the woman on time and rushed her to a nearby hospital and her condition is said to be stable.

“The woman told that she had recently lost her job and even broke up with her boyfriend,” said the police official privy to the investigation.