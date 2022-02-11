NEW DELHI: Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) entered into Indian Territory in the Ladakh region last month and stopped local’s herds from grazing, claimed a BJP leader.

Ex-BJP councillor Urgain Chodon posted a video on social media platforms purportedly showing Chinese troops running after herds.

Chodon lives in Koyal, a village on the banks of Senge Zangbu, a tributary of the Indus River, which divides the Himalayan region of Ladakh between India and China.



Chodan tweeted that in January, PLA soldiers came into Indian territory and were “not letting our herds graze in our own territory”.



She alleged that when this was happening, no action was taken by Indian security forces.



Instead of when a herdman cross the undemarcated border to get his livelihood (yak) back, the Indian army caught him from our own territory and sent him to a police station, she alleged.



India and China are engaged in border disputes for the last 22 months. To resolve the issue, India and China military delegates have carried out 14 rounds of talks.