Guwahati: Investigators have found that the China Eastern Airlines jet that crashed in March this year might have been intentional as per flight data from the black box of the plan.

This was reported by the Wall Street Journal citing people familiar with US officials’ preliminary assessment.

Reports stated that as findings, the focus is on the actions of the crew after the preliminary investigation did not find any indication of a technical malfunction.

Boeing Co, the maker of the jet, however, has declined any comments and has referred questions to Chinese regulators.

The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) did not immediately comment either.

In March, a passenger jet belonging to China Eastern crashed with 133 passengers onboard in southwest China.

The jet was a Boeing 737 and it crashed in the rural countryside near Wuzhou city, Guangxi region.

CCTV reported that the crash “caused a mountain fire”.

Before the crash, it was at an altitude of 3225 feet with a speed of 376 knots (696 kmph).

It was supposed to land at 3:05 pm (local time) but that never happened.