Guwahati: The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reportedly “frozen” the visas of two journalists from India based in Beijing.

As per reports, the ministry has also warned two other Indian journalists in China that “counter-measures” may be taken unless India provides reciprocal visa and tenure terms to Chinese journalists.

The move comes amid China’s demand for more visas for its correspondents to cover India and for current visa tenures to be increased to 12-month visas, as opposed to the three-month visas presently provided.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) declined to comment, but sources denied that India had taken any action against Chinese journalists in the recent past.

The matter is being discussed between the Indian Embassy in Beijing and the Chinese MFA.