New Delhi: Beijing’s oldest train station has gotten a Twenty-first-century makeover, CNN reported.

Fengtai Railway Station, which is known as the largest train station in Asia, has accomplished a multi-year renovation course and reopened on June 20, 2022.

Built in 1895, the station has 32 train platforms, plus departure lounges, eating places and different facilities unfold throughout 400,000 sq. meters.

At its peak, the station will be able to handle 14,000 passengers per hour on a mixture of bullet and common trains in addition to subway strains.

“The design of the double-layer yards?with bullet trains running atop and regular-speed trains running on the ground?saves a lot of space,” Ma Hui, chief engineer of the development venture, advised state-run newspaper China Daily.

“The unique design has changed the layout of the traditional railway station. It is an innovative way to arrange the functions of a railway station,” he added.

One of these distinctive options is a photovoltaic energy station on the roof, which generates energy for the construction.



The original Feng Shui station was closed in 2010.