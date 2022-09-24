Guwahati: India-Bhutan border gates in Assam have been reopened for tourists after a hiatus of two-and-a-half years, an official said on Saturday.

The gates, which remained closed since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, were reopened on Friday with some new rules, said the officials.

Bhutan’s Consul General Jigme Thinley Namgyal said in Guwahati that international border gates at Samdrup-Jongkhar in Tamulpur district, Dadgiri and Gelephu in Chirang, Namlang and Panbang in Baksa and Samrang in Udalguri district.

The gates will remain open from 9 am to 5 pm. Several visitors and businessmen gathered at the gates during the reopening celebrations, and people from both countries exchanged greetings.

The Bhutan government had earlier announced the reopening of its borders for trade, commerce and official transit from September 23, provided that the COVID-19 situation does not change for the worse, he said.

A sustainable development fee (SDF) of Rs 12000 per day will be charged from the tourists from India, Bangladesh and Maldives.