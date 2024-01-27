Applications are invited for recruitment of 100 vacant positions or jobs under EdCIL in Bhutan in 2024

EdCIL (India) Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 100 vacant positions or jobs of Indian PGT teachers for higher secondary schools of Bhutan Government on contract basis in 2024.

Name of post : Post Graduate Teacher (PGT)

No. of posts : 100

Also Read : 10 divine pictures of Bollywood celebrities at the inauguration of Ram Mandir

Discipline wise vacancies :

Mathematics : 35

ICT/Computer Science/IT : 28

Chemistry : 19

Physics : 18

Eligibility Criteria :

Master’s Degree in the relevant field from a recognized university with at least 60% marks.

Bachelor’s of Education (B. Ed.) Degree from a recognized university is mandatory for teachers applying for the posts of PGT Mathematics, PGT Chemistry and PGT Physics.

Bachelor’s of Education (B. Ed.) Degree from a recognized university is preferable (not

mandatory) for the post of PGT Computer Science / ICT.

Proficiency in teaching in English Language.

The PGT teacher must have 5 year’s work experience in teaching in relevant subject in 11th

and 12th Grades.

High proficiency in use of technology for education.

Also Read : 10 lesser known facts about renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj whose idol of Lord Ram has been selected for Ram Mandir

Age Limit : Maximum age of 55 years as on 16th Jan 2024 (date of start of online applications).

How to apply :

Candidates are required to apply online through EdCIL website

http://edcilteacherrecruitment.com

The last date for submission of application is 15th February 2024 at 11:00 PM (IST)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here