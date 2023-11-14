Guwahati: The 3rd Bhutan Bird Festival has begun at Tingtibi in Zhemgang, Bhutan after a hiatus of three years.

The three-day festival features bird-watching hikes, local cuisines, fly fishing, and river rafting among other events.

Zhemgang is recognized as an eco-tourism capital with 357 recorded bird species, including the critically endangered White-bellied Heron.

The festival was first held in 2015 to commemorate the birth anniversary of His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo.

The Bhutan Bird Festival is a unique opportunity for bird lovers to experience the country’s rich biodiversity. The festival also helps to promote eco-tourism and support the local community.

During the festival, participants can join guided hikes to some of Zhemgang’s best bird-watching spots, led by experienced birders.

Visitors can sample a variety of delicious Bhutanese dishes at the festival food stalls and try their hand at fly fishing in the Zhemgang River.

Visitors can also go whitewater rafting on the Zhemgang River.

In addition to these activities, the festival also features cultural performances, talks, and workshops.

The 3rd Bhutan Bird Festival is a great opportunity to learn about Bhutan’s amazing birdlife and experience the country’s unique culture.

However, many have raised concerns about the conservation of the White-bellied Heron which is an endangered species.

Many have called for more stricter measures to conserve the White-bellied Heron.