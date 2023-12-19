Guwahati: After a gap of almost four years, the Bhutanese government on Monday reopened an entry point at Phuentsholing, which is the commercial capital of the country and is on the side of Jaigaon, a bordering town in Alipurduar.

The passage which is popularly known as the Chinese Bhutan Gate will be used by the Indians who are employed in Bhutan.

According to Ganga Prasad Sharma, a member of Alipurduar Zilla Parishad, “Earlier, Indians as well as Bhutan nationals used to move through this gate, along with the other gate in Phuentsholing. However, from today, only Indian workers who have work permits will be able to use this gate. It would help them reach their workplaces early.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the gate had closed down in 2020.

Although Bhutan opened its main gate at Phuentsholing last year along with a pedestrian terminal, this gate remained closed so far.

The security personnel of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), which guards the India-Bhutan border, will check the documents of the workers on the Indian side.

As those who walk into Bhutan, officials there will check their identity and some other details before allowing them to head for their workplaces.