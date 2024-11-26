Agartala: Ravi Gandhi, Additional Director General (ADG) of Eastern Command of BSF on Tuesday visited bordering areas including Rashiyabari in Gomati District and Saboorm of South District in Tripura where he briefed the troops about emerging threats to national security.

In a press statement BSF said that Ravi Gandhi, ADG, Eastern command, BSF arrived at Agartala on Monday on a three-day visit to review the operational preparedness.

The BSF ADG lauded the efforts of LPAI in establishing Sabroom Landport.

“Ravi Gandhi highlighted different types of challenges in the NE region including connectivity being faced by the people. Emphasising the importance of Sabroom, due to its proximity with Chattogram Bangladesh, he said that the North Eastern region will be immensely benefitted by the project”, the statement added.

It added, “Ravi Gandhi visited the Eastern border segment of Tripura following the events. At Rashiyabari, he was briefed by the DIG and Commandant. The ADG briefed the troops about emerging threats to national security”, it added.