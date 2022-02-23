AGARTALA: Bangladesh Information and Broadcasting Minister Muhammad Hasan Mahmud on Wednesday lamented that network operators in India do not air Bangladeshi channels in India unlike Bangladesh cable operators and broadcasting partners.

According to him, such Barriers should be lifted for seamless “exchange of culture”.

Muhammad Hasan said, “In Tripura, things are little positive as many channels are streamed through the local cable networks here. On the contrary, in other parts of the country, hefty money is charged for airing channels.”

It is not economically viable for the channel owners of Bangladesh to pay Crores of rupees to broadcast their shows in India. These barriers must be lifted as soon as possible to take the ties between the countries to the next level”, he said adding that none of the governments has any prohibitions or bar on streaming channels.

The Minister also informed that Bangladesh is eager to produce more joint venture films with India.

“We want the number of films being produced jointly by India and Bangladesh to increase. A good number of films are now being produced and exchanged and it will certainly go up in the days to come”, the Minister said while speaking to the media persons on the sidelines of the inaugural function of the two-day Indo-Bangla film festival hosted by Assistant High Commissioner Bangladesh, Tripura.

Tripura Information Cultural Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdury said, this is a part of a cultural exchange initiative and such events will be hosted in Tripura in the days to come as well.