Dhaka: At least 35 people were killed in a massive fire that broke out at a shipping container depot in Bangladesh’s Chittagong last night.

The incident apart from killing 35 has left more than 450 injured and there are fears that the death toll might increase.

The fire was reported at the depot in the Sitakunda area.

Hospital authorities have said that till noon on Sunday, 35 dead bodies reached the morgue of the state-run Chattagram Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

The fire was said to be a result of a chemical reaction as per the preliminary investigation.

There were reports of the fire at around 9 pm on Saturday but at midnight, an explosion took place that resulted in the rapid expansion of the fire.

All the injured persons are being treated and medical officials stated that there may be more deaths as the condition of the under-treatment patients is severe.

At least 19 firefighting units along with six ambulances have been deployed to control the situation.