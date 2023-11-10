Guwahati: In a recent social media post, which has garnered more than 5,00,000 views, Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra shared a picture of him with Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and said that the meeting was “energising.”

Mahindra lauded the King’s vision for his country which is powerful because of its simplicity. He also said that the King showed “no signs of any grandiose and outsized ambitions.”

His post in X which already has garnered 10,000 likes reads, “The most apt word I can find to describe yesterday’s meeting with King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk of Bhutan is “energising.” At a very young age, he’s accumulated an enormous quantity of experience. But much more than that, he has a vision for his country that is powerful because of its simplicity. There is no sign of any grandiose and outsized ambitions. And his regard and affinity for India is heartwarming. India must not lose the opportunity to become a partner in turning his vision into reality.”

The King of Bhutan is on a 10-day trip to India which got started by his visit to Assam on the 3rd of November.

The King travelled to Mumbai on November 9 and 10 where met many business tycoons including Mahindra and held discussions on various projects aimed at boosting cooperation in sectors such as hydropower, trade, and space technology.