Lucknow: In a shocking incident, a woman along with the two daughters was found hanging from the ceiling in Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli.

The 32-year-old woman allegedly hung herself after killing her two daughters in the same manner. 

The deceased were identified as Bitana and her daughters, Jhanvi and Soumya. 

The woman took the extreme step reportedly due to a family conflict.

The dead bodies were found by her mother-in-law on Tuesday morning.

Her husband, Sukhdev who works as a labourer near Ludhiana said that he has no clue why the incident took place.

The three died before anyone could notice.

The police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

