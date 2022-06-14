Lucknow: In a shocking incident, a woman along with the two daughters was found hanging from the ceiling in Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli.
The 32-year-old woman allegedly hung herself after killing her two daughters in the same manner.
The deceased were identified as Bitana and her daughters, Jhanvi and Soumya.
Also Read: Assam MLA urges Centre to permanently close old Dibrugarh railway station
The woman took the extreme step reportedly due to a family conflict.
The dead bodies were found by her mother-in-law on Tuesday morning.
Her husband, Sukhdev who works as a labourer near Ludhiana said that he has no clue why the incident took place.
Also Read: Tripura boy dies at rehab centre in Assam’s Silchar under mysterious circumstances, FIR lodged
The three died before anyone could notice.
The police have initiated an investigation into the matter.