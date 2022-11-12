Guwahati: Vikram-S, the first-ever privately developed Indian rocket will be launched on November 15 with three payloads.

The rocket will be on a sub-orbital mission, Hyderabad-based space startup Skyroot Aerospace said.

The mission is named ‘Prarambh’ (the beginning) and will carry payloads of two Indian and one foreign customers.

The rocket will be launched from the Indian Space Research Organisation’s launchpad at Sriharikota.

Skyroot Aerospace in a statement said, “Heartbeats quicken. All gazes are up to the sky. The earth is listening. It all points to 15 Nov 2022 for launch.” Skyspace Aerospace said on Friday.

The rocket will be launched at 11:30 am on November 15.

With the launch, Skyroot Aerospace will become the first Indian company to launch its own rocket into space.

The series Vikram is named after Dr Vikram Sarabhai, founder of the Indian Space Program.

It is a series of modular Space launch vehicles especially crafted for the small satellite market.

“More than 20,000 small satellites are estimated to be launched in the coming decade, and the Vikram series is designed to enable this through unprecedented mass producibility and affordability”, the company’s website said.