The election commission has taken cognizance of a “anti-Muslim hate speech” given by a BJP candidate in Uttar Pradesh where Assembly elections are being held.

Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh, the BJP candidate from the Tiloi constituency in Amethi in Uttar Pradesh recently made an inflammatory statement, video of which has gone viral in the social media.

In the video BJP candidate Mayankeshwar Singh could be heard saying in Hindi: “…if you have to live in India, (you will have) to chant ‘Radhey-Radhey’, else like all those who went to Pakistan during Partition, you can go too…you are not needed here.”

The election commission has served a notice to the BJP candidate in Uttar Pradesh saying that he prima facie violated the model code and the electoral law.

The election commission further said that a police complaint was lodged against Manyankeshwar Singh under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Representation of the People Act.

“Take notice that in the event of no response from your side within the stipulated time, it will be presumed that you have nothing to say in the matter and the Election Commission will take appropriate action or decision in the matter without making any further reference to you,” the EC said.

