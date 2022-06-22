Guwahati: While the country faces a series of protests in connection with the Agnipath scheme, Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, adopted a one-year-old tiger for a year and named him ‘Agniveer’.

He adopted the tiger during the inspection of Bengal Safari North Bengal Wild Animals Park today.

On his way back from Gangtok, he inspected the safari. During this, Union Minister of State Choubey adopted a tiger to “spread awareness” among the people under the Adoption Program.

He said that he has seen the fierce form of nature in Kedarnath Dham.

“Everyone should be aware of the protection of nature. so that such incidents do not happen”, he added.

He said that he adopted the tiger in memory of the victims of the Kedarnath tragedy.

He said that animals have a significant role in the balance of the environment. “Their protection is essential. For this, there is also a need to make people aware regularly”, he added.

On this occasion, the officers were directed to conduct awareness campaigns about Jiva Jantu Sanrakshan Abhiyaan regularly.

Choubey also became aware of the maintenance of animals during the inspection of the Bengal Safari. Under the adoption program, 70 people have adopted animals here. To motivate people to adopt more animals, Choubey adopted the tiger.

He paid 2 lakhs for the maintenance of the adopted tiger through an online transfer.

PCCF West Bengal Soumitra Das Gupta said that the adoption of the tiger by the minister would inspire others.