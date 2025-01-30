Guwahati: A total of 160 academics, filmmakers, actors, and activists, including Amitav Ghosh, Naseeruddin Shah, Romila Thapar, Jayati Ghosh, Harsh Mander, and Christophe Jaffrelot, have called for the release of Umar Khalid and others imprisoned for protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

In a statement they highlights the grim milestone of Khalid’s 1600 days in detention, coinciding with the 77th death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The signatories emphasized the significance of this date, stating, “We, the undersigned, are not unaware of this synchronicity. Nor do we wish to see it pass unnoticed.”

Expressing deep concern over Khalid’s prolonged incarceration under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the statement describes him as “a bright and compassionate young man…trained as a historian and nurtured as a critical thinker,” who has been “repeatedly targeted, vilified and branded by an authoritarian regime.”

They argue that Khalid, known for his advocacy of pluralism, secularism, and constitutional values, has been falsely accused of conspiring to incite violence.

The statement also draws attention to the cases of other activists, including Gulifsha Fatima, Sharjeel Imam, Khalid Saifi, Meeran Haider, Athar Khan, and Shifa Ur Rahman, who have been targeted following the anti-CAA protests.

The signatories stressed their concern over the “repeated denial of bail and prolonged incarceration without trial” in these cases.

Referencing a 2021 Delhi High Court observation about the blurring lines between the right to protest and terrorist activity, the statement criticizes the use of anti-terror laws and judicial delays. It argues that these tactics effectively punish individuals through prolonged detention without trial or proof of guilt.

The full statement is included below.

Today, 30th of January, 2025, is the 1600th day that the historian and activist Umar Khalid  has spent in Delhi’s Tihar prison. It also happens to be the 77th anniversary of the  assassination of Mohandas Karmachand Gandhi at the hands of a Hindutva fanatic. 

We, the undersigned, are not unaware of this synchronicity. Nor do we wish to see it pass  unnoticed. 

In a speech preceding his arrest Umar Khalid had asserted that the same forces that had  killed Gandhi had also brought in the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), which he and  many others had protested against.  

He had said, “They are destroying the values of Mahatma Gandhi, and the people of India  are fighting against them. If those in power want to divide India, the people of India are  ready to unite the country.”  

Umar and many others like him are in prison charged under the draconian Unlawful  Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), without bail, without trial, for years at an end. Not  because they motivated or instigated anybody to commit any act of violence, but because  they stood in defence of peace and justice and advocated non-violent dissidence against  unjust laws.  

In the end, this is not just about Umar Khalid. 

It pains us, for instance, to read Umar Khalid’s fellow-detenu Gulfisha Fatima’s poem – as she  writes about the “silent walls” of the prison. A bright young student activist, an MBA  graduate and a history enthusiast, Gulfisha is spending her fifth year in prison. Similarly, one  wonders if Khalid Saifi is being “punished” simply for reciting the Preamble of India’s  Constitution that speaks of secularism and equality. Sharjeel Imam, a bright scholar of  history and student activist, in fact has expressed that while he did know that dissenters run  the risk of arrest under this regime, he did not expect to be accused of “terrorism”,  especially for riots that occurred a month after he had already been arrested. The list goes  on to include Meeran Haider, Athar Khan, Shifa Ur Rahman and others. A predatory regime  first brought in a law that discriminated against Muslims vis-a-vis the right to Indian  citizenship, and then selectively persecuted those who raised their voices against this  measure, especially if they were Muslim.  

Umar Khalid was arrested on September 13, 2020, under the draconian UAPA in connection  with the Delhi riots of February 2020. These riots, which caused significant loss of life and  property, was a macabre episode that resulted in 53 deaths, 38 of whom were Muslims.  However, instead of holding accountable those who incited and perpetuated the violence,  the state has targeted activists and protestors who peacefully opposed the CAA. 

Umar Khalid, known for his eloquent speeches advocating for pluralism, secularism and  constitutional values, has been falsely accused in the most brazenly twisted manner of  conspiring to incite violence. In one of his speeches that has been used against him, he in 

fact is heard saying, “We will not respond to violence with violence. We will not respond to  hate with hate. If they spread hate, we will respond to it by spreading love. If they beat us  with lathis, we will hold aloft the tri-colour. If they fire bullets, then we will hold aloft the  Constitution in our hands.” And yet, the authorities have gone out of their way to frame him  using the most devious lies and distortions of facts.  

This repeated denial of bail and prolonged incarceration without trial, in fact, is one of the  most distressing aspects of Umar Khalid’s case and that of the others in this case. This is  despite the fact that the High Court in 2021, while granting bail to three of the accused, had  made strong observations about the arguments put forth by the state. The bench had in no  unambiguous terms stated that “We are constrained to express, that it seems, that in its  anxiety to suppress dissent, in the mind of the state, the line between the constitutionally  guaranteed right to protest and terrorist activity seems to be getting somewhat blurred. If  this mindset gains traction, it would be a sad day for democracy.” And yet, the state  continues to bank on draconian laws like the UAPA that makes obtaining bail notoriously  difficult. Such laws along with inordinate judicial delays have created a situation where  individuals are effectively punished through prolonged detention, without any trial, without  being proven guilty. 

We, the undersigned, are deeply disturbed to witness how a bright and compassionate  young man like Umar who is trained as a historian and nurtured as a critical thinker, has  repeatedly been targeted, vilified and branded by an authoritarian regime. 

We sincerely hope to see Umar and these equal citizenship activists to be free so that they  may contribute towards an equal and just future.  

Release Umar Khalid and all Equal Citizenship Activists 

Endorsed by 

  1. Amitav Ghosh, Novelist and essayist 
  2. Rajmohan Gandhi, Writer, grandson of Mahatma Gandhi 
  3. Ramachandra Guha, Historian and writer 
  4. Naseeruddin Shah, Actor in Theatre and Cinema 
  5. Ratna Pathak Shah, Actor in Theatre and Cinema 
  6. Romila Thapar, Professor Emerita, JNU 
  7. Gayatri Chakravarty Spivak, Professor, Columbia University, NYC
  8. Akeel Bilgrami, Professor, Columbia University, NYC 
  9. Sandeep Pande, Magsaysay Awardee, Social activist
  10. Anand Teltumbde, Civil rights activist 
  11. Anand Patwardhan, Film Maker  
  12. Harsh Mander, Social Activist 
  13. Irfan Habib, Professor Emeritus, AMU 
  14. Prabhat Patnaik, Professor Emeritus, Jawaharlal Nehru University 
  15. Lalit Vachani, Filmmaker and Researcher, University of Göttingen 
  16. Tanika Sarkar, Historian, Former professor of History at Jawaharlal Nehru University, now teaches at Ashoka University 
  17. Sumit Sarkar, Historian, Former Professor of History at DU and one of the early  members of Subaltern Studies 
  18. Jayati Ghosh, Professor of Economics, University of Massachusetts, Amherst, MA
  19. Nandini Sundar, Delhi based Sociologist 
  20. Partha Chatterjee, Professor of Anthropology and South Asian studies at Columbia  University 
  21. Gyan Prakash, Professor of History, Princeton University  
  22. Tushar A. Gandhi, Founder President, Mahatma Gandhi Foundation, Mumbai 
  23. John Harriss, Professor Emeritus, Simon Fraser University and Queen’s University,  Canada. 
  24. Kavita Srivastava, PUCL 
  25. Lalita Ramdas, Educator, Peace Activist, Citizen of India 
  26. Kalpana Kannabiran, Sociologist and Lawyer 
  27. John Dayal, Writer, New Delhi 
  28. Shabnam Hashmi, Social Activist, Anhad 
  29. Sudhanva Deshpande, LeftWord Books 
  30. Christophe Jaffrelot, President of the French Political Science Association
  31. Alpa Shah, Professor of Social Anthropology, University of Oxford 
  32. Amrita Basu, Professor, Amherst College 
  33. Nakul Singh Sawhney, Filmmaker and Founder, ChalChitra Abhiyaan
  34. Rakesh Sharma, Filmmaker
  35. Ram Puniyani, All India Secular Forum, Mumbai 
  36. Sagari R Ramdas, Food Sovereignty Alliance, India 
  37. Joe Athialy, Centre for Financial Accountability 
  38. Meena Kandasamy, Poet, writer & activist 
  39. Rasheed Ahmed, Executive Director, Indian American Muslim Council
  40. Sunita Viswanath, Executive Director, Hindus for Human Rights 
  41. Ishita Pande, Professor, History, Queen’s University, Canada 
  42. Zoya Hasan, Professor Emerita, JNU 
  43. Utsa Patnaik, Professor Emerita, JNU 
  44. C.P. Chandrasekhar, Professor Retd., JNU 
  45. Praveen Jha, Professor, JNU 
  46. Darab Farooqui, Screenwriter 
  47. Linda Hess, Senior Lecturer Emeritus, Stanford University 
  48. Jawhar Sircar, ex MP and ex Secretary, Government of India 
  49. Sankaran Krishna, Professor of Political Science, University of Hawai’i at Manoa
  50. Debashree Mukherjee, Associate Professor, Columbia University in New York 
  51. Börries Nehe, Researcher at Universität Potsdam, Faculty of Economics and Social  Sciences, Coordinator of International Research Group on Authoritarianism &  Counter-Strategies (IRGAC) 
  52. Shayoni Mitra, Professor, Barnard College, Columbia University
  53. O P Shah, Chairman, Centre for Peace & Progress 
  54. Anjali Noronha, Educationist, Bhopal 
  55. Mondira Jaisimha, Founding Partner – Cura Servitium and City Head – ElderAid,  Hyderabad 
  56. Nandini Manjrekar, Professor (Retired), TISS Mumbai 
  57. Purwa Bharadwaj, Writer, educator 
  58. Apoorvanand, Writer, teaches at DU 
  59. Gurveen Kaur, educationist 
  60. Jayasree Subramanian, Academician, Hyderabad
  61. Amogh Dhar Sharma, Leverhulme Early Career Fellow, University of Oxford
  62. Damir Arsenijevi?, Professor, University of Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina
  63. Ruchir Joshi, Writer and Film-maker, Kolkata 
  64. Sudhir Vombatkere, Engineer & writer 
  65. Nilita Vachani, Educator, Filmmaker and Writer, New York University
  66. Srirupa Roy, Professor, University of Göttingen 
  67. Ayesha Kidwai, Professor, Centre for Linguistics, JNU 
  68. Susie Tharu. Professor (Retd) EFLU 
  69. Fathima Nizaruddin, Filmmaker 
  70. Rashmi Varma, Professor of English and Comparative Literary Studies, University of  Warwick 
  71. Subir Sinha, Director, SOAS South Asia Institute, London 
  72. Amitava Kumar, Writer and Journalist, Vassar College 
  73. Gianpaolo Baiocchi, Urban Democracy Lab, NYU 
  74. Paula Chakravartty, Professor, NYU and Vice President, NYU-AAUP
  75. Dickens Leonard, Visiting Fellow, Brandeis University 
  76. Kai Jabir Friese, Journalist 
  77. Siddharth Dube, Writer  
  78. Rajive Tiwari, Professor of Physics and Mathematics at Belmont Abbey College, USA
  79. Gyanendra Pandey, Prof of History, Emory University  
  80. Ruby Lal, Prof of South Asian History, Emory University  
  81. Raza Mir, Professor of Management, William Paterson University, USA 
  82. Lotika Singha, Writer, editor, member-International Solidarity for Academic Freedom
  83. 83. Rajeev Singha, Retired medical professional and activist 
  84. Sruti Bala, Associate Professor, Theatre Studies, University of Amsterdam 
  85. Balaji Narsimhan, Independent, California, USA 
  86. Arundhati Dhuru, Social activist
  87. MV Ramana, Professor and Simons Chair in Disarmament, Global and Human  Security, Simon Frazer University, Vancouver, Canada 
  88. Usha Iyer, Associate Professor, Film and Media Studies, Department of Art and Art  History, Stanford University 
  89. Abha Sur, Lecturer in Women’s and Gender Studies, MIT, Cambridge, MA 
  90. Jyotsna Kapur, Professor of Cinema and Media Studies, Southern Illinois University,  Carbondale, IL 
  91. Vinay Lal, Professor of History & Asian American Studies, University of California, Los  Angeles (UCLA) 
  92. Aditya Sarkar, Associate Professor in History, University of Warwick
  93. 93. Jarno Lang, General Manager 
  94. Natalie Lang, Research Fellow 
  95. Prerna Agarwal, Research Fellow 
  96. Kajri Jain, Professor 
  97. Shireen Moosvi, Professor Retd., AMU 
  98. Carol Rovane, Professor, Columbia University, NYC 
  99. Fr. Cedric Prakash SJ, Human Rights and Peace Activist/Writer, Ahmedabad
  100. Manu Goswami, Historian, NYU 
  101. Rasika Ajotikar, Junior Professor of Ethnomusicology, University of Hildesheim
  102. 102. Dhirendra K. Jha, Journalist and Author, Delhi.  
  103. Anjali Monteiro, Filmmaker and Academic, Goa 
  104. KP Jayasankar, Filmmaker and Academic, Goa 
  105. Uma Chakravarti, Retired Teacher of History, Filmmaker  
  106. Anand Chakravarti, Retired Teacher, University of Delhi 
  107. Michael Gottlob, Historian, India Coordination Group, Berlin  
  108. Sunanda Bhat, Filmmaker 
  109. Nivedita Menon, Professor, JNU, Delhi 
  110. Geeta Seshu, Journalist and Co-Editor, Free Speech Collective
  111. Laila Kadiwal, Associate Professor in Education and International Development at  University College, London 
  112. Yasmin Saikia, Hardt-Nickachos Chair in Peace Studies, Center for the Study of  Religion and Conflict, Arizona State University 
  113. Chitra Joshi, Independent Historian  
  114. Parinitha, Professor, Mangalore University, Mangaluru 
  115. Shreya Sinha, Academic 
  116. Shubhra Gururani, Anthropology & YCAR, York University 
  117. Aditya Nigam, Independent academic, Delhi 
  118. Sangeeta Kamat, Professor, International Development Education, University of  Massachusetts Amherst 
  119. Abdul Matin, Assistant Professor, Department of International Relations, Jadavpur  University, Kolkata 
  120. Priya Sen, Independent Artist and Filmmaker 
  121. A. Mangai, Academician and Theatre person, Marappachi Theatre Group
  122. Shubashree Desikan, Science journalist, Chennai 
  123. Mira Kamdar, Writer 
  124. Unni Karunakara, Yale University, New Haven 
  125. Nalini Rajan, Dean of Studies, Asian College of Journalism, Chennai
  126. Aakar Patel, Columnist, Bengaluru 
  127. Shahana Bhattacharya, Associate Professor 
  128. Dwaipayan Bhattacharyya, Academic 
  129. Pallavi Gupta, Researcher 
  130. Harinder Mahil, Retd. Union Representative, Vancouver, Canada
  131. 131. Shamsul Islam, Historian, Writer 
  132. Jane Mills, University of New South Wales, Australia 
  133. Ranjit Sur, Association for the Protection of Democratic Rights (APDR)
  134. Amit Mahanti, Filmmaker, New Delhi 
  135. Somnath Waghmare, Filmmaker, Mumbai
  136. Sondhy Dutta, Design Consultant and Interior Designer, Kolkata
  137. Mithu Das, Kolkata  
  138. Kaushik Roy, Filmmaker, Branding & Creative Consultant, Mumbai 
  139. Ranjan Kar, Retired MNC executive, Bengaluru  
  140. Rangan Chakravarty, Media professional, Kolkata 
  141. Anik Datta, Filmmaker, Kolkata 
  142. Behroze Gandhy, Film Producer 
  143. Aparajita Sinha, Writer. 
  144. Nikhilesh Sinha, Professor of Economics and Finance, Hult International Business  School 
  145. Mishka Sinha, Curator of Inclusive History London, U.K 
  146. Zeenat Shaukat Ali, Director General Wisdom Foundation 
  147. Satish Bhatia, Academia, FTII Alumni 
  148. Thomas Franco, People First 
  149. Markus Nornes, Language Studies and Asian Cinema, University of Michigan
  150. Aditi Mehta, IAS Retired 
  151. Moutuli Nag Sarkar, (APDR) 
  152. Indranil Chatterjee, (APDR) 
  153. Altaf Ahmed, (APDR) 
  154. Sarmistha Roy, (APDR) 
  155. Sourav Roy, (APDR) 
  156. Amitava Sengupta, (APDR) 
  157. Saroj Mondal, (APDR) 
  158. Rahul Chakraborty, (APDR) 
  159. Animesh, (APDR) 
  160. Rajib Dutta, (APDR)

 