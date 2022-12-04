New Delhi: Hours after jailed ex-JNU student Umar Khalid was discharged on Saturday in a case related to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, his father S Q R Ilyas said that the battle has been quite tough.

“The battle has been quite tough but we are positive about getting justice”, said Umar Khalid’s father R Ilyas.

Expressing hope that his son will be released from jail soon, Ilyas said Umar has been putting up a brave fight.

A court on Saturday discharged Umar Khalid along with United Against Hate founder Khalid Saifi in a case related to the riots.

The FIR in the case was registered on the basis of the statement of Constable Sangram Singh who said a riotous mob had pelted stones on Main Karawal Nagar Road, besides setting ablaze several vehicles in a nearby parking lot on February 24, 2020.

Khalid is accused in several other cases and facing charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the larger conspiracy behind the riots and these matters are pending in court.

The duo will continue to remain in jail as both have not received bail so far in the case related to the larger conspiracy of Delhi riots registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

“By the grace of Almighty Allah and due to the continuous and exemplary efforts of senior advocate Triderp Pais and his team, Umar Khalid and Khalid Saifi has been discharged in the Delhi riot case of FIR 101.

“Let us hope they will also be discharged in FIR 59/2020. We are very happy that he has been discharged. We are positive that he will be discharged from the other court as well,” Ilyas told a news agency.

“The charges against him (Khalid) have been fabricated and we are very hopeful that he will be out of the jail soon. My son has been quite tough and has always consoled us whenever we visited him. Meeting him was very difficult because of the charges levied against him,” he added.