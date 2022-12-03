New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday discharged former JNU student leader Umar Khalid and activist Khalid Saifi in a case related to the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots, LiveLaw reported.

However, both Khalid and Saifi They will continue to remain in judicial custody since they are get to get bail in the UAPA case.

The case is related to an incident of arson in Delhi’s Khajuri Khas area. Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala pronounced the order today in FIR 101/2020 registered at Police Station Khajuri Khas.

The FIR in the case was registered on the basis of the statement of Constable Sangram Singh who said a mob had pelted stones on Main Karawal Nagar Road, besides setting ablaze several vehicles in a nearby parking lot on February 24, 2020.

Apart from Umar Khalid and Khalid Saifi, court has also discharged Tariq Moin Rizvi, Jagar Khan and Mohd. Illiyas.



“Accused Tariq Moin Rizvi, Jagar Khan, Mohd. Illiyas, Khalid Saifi and Umar Khalid are directed to furnish bond u/s. 437-A Cr.P.C. in the sum Rs.10,000/- with one surety in the like amount. Copy of order be sent to Jail Superintendent concerned for intimation to concerned accused persons,” the court ordered.



Special Public Prosecutor Madhukar Pandey confirmed that Umar Khalid and Khalid Saifi were discharged in the matter by the court of Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala.

Umar Khalid is accused in several other cases and facing charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the larger conspiracy behind the riots and these matters are pending in court.