Guwahati: The UIDAI has urged citizens to use Aadhaar confidently as per choice to avail benefits and services, but observe the same level of usage hygiene as any other identity document including a Bank account, PAN or Passport.

The UIDAI said that Aadhaar is a digital ID, and it works as a single source of online and offline identity verification for residents across the country. “Residents can use their Aadhaar number to verify and validate their identity credentials either electronically or through offline verification”, it said.

While sharing Aadhaar with any trusted entity, the same level of caution may be exercised as one does at the time of sharing a Mobile number, Bank account number or any other identity document like Passport, Voter Id, PAN, Ration Card etc.

“Wherever a resident does not wish to share his or her Aadhaar number, UIDAI provides a facility for generating a Virtual Identifier (VID). One can easily generate VID by visiting the official website or via the myaadhaar portal, and using it for authentication in place of the Aadhaar number. This VID can be changed after the end of the calendar day”, UIDAI added.

UIDAI said it also provides the facility of Aadhaar locking as well as biometric locking. If a resident is not likely to use Aadhaar for a period of time, they may lock Aadhaar or biometrics for such a time period. The same can be unlocked conveniently and instantly, as and when required.

It added, “The UIDAI provides a technologically advanced ecosystem to ensure a safe, smooth and speedy authentication experience to the Aadhaar number holder. The various provisions of the Aadhaar Act and its Regulations mandate that the entities taking Aadhaar numbers from the residents use and store it in a secure and legally permissible manner.”

Entities seeking Aadhaar are obligated to obtain consent which should specify the purpose for which it is being taken. UIDAI urges residents to please insist on it.

A resident can check the Aadhaar authentication history for the last six months on the UIDAI website or the m-Aadhaar app. Also, UIDAI intimates about every authentication over email. Therefore, linking email Id with Aadhaar will ensure that a resident gets an intimation every time his or her Aadhaar number is authenticated.

Several services can be availed with OTP-based Aadhaar authentication, and keeping mobile numbers updated with Aadhaar is a beneficial move.

UIDAI also urged residents not to leave their Aadhaar letter / PVC Card, or its copy thereof, unattended. Residents are advised not to share their Aadhaar openly in the public domain, particularly on social media and other public platforms. Aadhaar holders should not disclose their Aadhaar OTP to any unauthorized entity and refrain from sharing m-Aahaar PIN with anyone.

“In case of suspicion of any unauthorized use of Aadhaar or for any other Aadhaar-related query, Aadhaar holders may contact UIDAI on the toll-free helpline 1947 which is available 24×7 and/or email at help@uidai.gov.in“, it added.