UGC Recruitment 2023 Apply online for Young Professional vacancies

Applications are invited for six vacant administrative positions in University Grants Commission (UGC).

University Grants Commission (UGC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Young Professional.

Name of post : Young Professional

No. of posts : 6

Qualification & Experience :

1. Ph.D. from a recognized university/institute (Those who have successfully defended their theses will also be considered).

2. Master’s Degree with first class in Humanities, Social Sciences, Management from a recognized

university/institute.

Also Read : Disha Patani’s haircare routine that keep her pretty wavy tresses highly voluminous

Experience : Minimum three years experience in relevant field/ working in a similar position. Should have sound domain knowledge in areas of Education/Higher Education/ Policy/ Planning/ Management/ Administration / relevant domains.

Salary : Rs. 60000-70000 per month

Age Limit : Candidate should not be more than 35 years of age as on the last date of application

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.ugc.ac.in/ up to March 15, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : Banana : The Sweet Fruit that can keep you happy or in a state of calmness