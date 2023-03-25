The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be closing the Answer Key Challenge or Objection Window of UGC NET 2022 exam at 8 PM on March 25, 2023.

The candidates, who are not satisfied with the Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs. 200/- per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee.

The payment of the processing fee by online payment modes will be accepted by NTA up to 11:50 PM of March 25, 2023.

Meanwhile, no answer key challenges will be accepted for reviews without the receipt of processing fee from the candidates.

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly,” the NTA said in a statement.

“Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final,” it added.

Provisional answer key of UGC NET 2022 is available on ugcnet.nta.nic.in, which candidates can download after logging in with their application number and date of birth.

The UGC NET 2022 examination was conducted across India in five phases between February 21, 2023 to March 16, 2023.

A total of 8,34,537 candidates appeared for the examination at 663 centres in 186 cities across the country.

UGC NET is used to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Assistant Professor as well as Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor in Indian Universities and Colleges.

The UGC-NET is being conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode from December 2018.

Although it was conducted twice every year in the months of June and December, it was conducted only once after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.