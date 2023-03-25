EPFO Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for 2859 vacancies

Applications are invited for 2859 vacant positions in Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO).

Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Stenographer and Social Security Assistant.

Name of post : Stenographer (Group C)

No. of posts : 185

Scale of Pay: Level-4 in the Pay Matrix (Rs.25,500-81,100)

Qualification : The candidate must be 12th class pass from a recognized Board as on the closing date of the online application.

Skill Test in Stenography: The candidates who are shortlisted in the Phase-I Examination will be required to appear in the Skill Test for Stenography. Time allotted is as under:

i) Dictation : Ten minutes at the rate of eighty words per minute. (Dictation will be computer

based)

ii) Transcription: Fifty minutes (English) / Sixty-five minutes (Hindi). (Only on computer)

Age Limit : Between 18 and 27 years as on Closing Date of Online Application form with Age relaxation as applicable

Selection Procedure : Computer Based Examination (Phase-I) & Skill Test in Stenography (Phase-II)

Name of post : Social Security Assistant (Group C)

No. of posts : 2674

Scale of Pay: Level-5 (Rs.29, 200-92,300) in the Pay Matrix

Qualification : Must possess the Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university as on the closing date for online registration of application. A typing speed of 35 words per minute in English or 30 words per minute in Hindi on computer. (35 words per minute and 30 words per minute correspond to 10500 Key Depression per Hour (KDPH) / 9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word for Data Entry Work. Time allowed – ten minutes)

Age Limit : Between 18 and 27 years as on Closing Date of Online Application form with Age relaxation as applicable

Selection Procedure : Computer Based Examination (Phase-I) & Computer Typing Test (Phase-II) (Computer Data Entry Test)

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://www.epfindia.gov.in/ from 27th March, 2023 to 26th April,2023

Application Fees :

All Other Categories : Rs. 700/-

SC/ST/PwBD/Female Candidates/Ex-Servicemen : NIL

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2