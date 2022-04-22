Srinagar: Two terrorists were killed and one soldier was martyred in a fierce gun battle between security forces and terrorists near an army installation in Jammu on Friday.

The incident was reported just two days ahead of a visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the region.

During the battle, four others were injured.

The police said that the encounter took place after security forces launched a pre-dawn operation at the Sunjwan cantonment area in Jammu city.

The police added that the operation was initiated based on information that terrorists were planning an attack in the city.

However, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) said that the terrorists had targeted a bus carrying its personnel and an Assistant Sub Inspector was killed.

As per reports by the NDTV, a CISF official said terrorists attacked a bus carrying 15 personnel in the morning. “The CISF retaliated effectively and forced the terrorists to flee. One CISF officer was killed and two others injured in action,” he said.