Visakhapatnam: After two children drowned in the sea in Mumbai, two students were reported missing in Visakhapatnam who bunked college and visited the Bheemli beach to take a bath in the sea.

They were part of a group of seven engineering students who were late for college and instead decided to bunk classes to visit the beach.

Indian Navy helicopters, speedboats and divers were deployed to trace the missing students.

According to reports, first, a student named Surya went missing while they were in the water and then trying to save him, another student, Sai too went missing.

Following the incident, the other students called the police for help.

Till the filing of this report, they could not be traced despite Navy helicopters, boats and swimmers being deployed.

The operation to trace them is still on.

In a similar incident, two children in Mumbai died after they drown at the sea near Worli.

They were in a group of five who decided to play at the waters but drowned.