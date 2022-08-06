Khargone: A speeding truck ran over two Kanwariyas on Saturday morning in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone during their yatra.

As per reports, one of them, Badrilal Patidar died on the spot after being crushed by the truck. The other person, identified as Manish Dubey died at the hospital.

Both of them were residents of Rangwasa in Madya Pradesh.

As per the latest update, following this, the truck was seized and the driver was arrested.

They were hit by the truck after they had fetched water from the Narmada river at Khedi ghat in Barwah/

Two cranes had to be deployed to recover the persons under the truck.