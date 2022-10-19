Patna: Two IPS officers in Bihar were suspended after they were accused of being involved with liquor smuggling nexus in the state.

As per reports, the IPS officers have been identified as Aditya Kumar and Daya Shankar.

The IPS officers were suspended with immediate effect.

Of them, 2011 batch IPS officer Aditya Kumar was accused to have maintained a nexus with the illegal liquor traders in the state.

He was said to have engaged in the nexus while he was the SSP of Gaya.

An investigation into the matter is still on and there are chances of the officers being arrested.