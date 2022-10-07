NEW DELHI: At least two Indian Army personnel, including a junior commissioned officer (JCO), were killed after the barrel of a T90 tank burst during field training exercise.

The incident took place on Friday at the Babina Cantonment near Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh.

While, two Indian Army personnel were killed in the incident, another was seriously injured.

The deceased Army men have been identified as Sumer Singh from Bagaria in Rajasthan and Sukanta Mondal from West Bengal.

Meanwhile, the injured army personnel has been identified as Pradeep Singh Yadav from Khalilabad in Uttar Pradesh.

The Indian Army has also ordered a court of inquiry into the incident.

The officials added: “Court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident.”