Mumbai: Two persons were arrested for using fake names to stay at the Dona Paula hotel in Goa where Maharashtra MLAs were camping.

The Goa Police arrested them on Saturday after it was found that they were allegedly assuming false identities during check-in at the starred hotel.

As per reports, a man and woman were arrested by the police.

However, the police or the authorities did not disclose the names of the arrested persons but reports suggest that the woman was known to be affiliated with a political party.

The police said that the persons stayed at the hotel for a day using false names and have been arrested for impersonation.

The hotel was under tight security since June 29 when the MLAs belonging to the Shiv Sena rebellion arrived.

The security had not even allowed the entry of media into the hotel.