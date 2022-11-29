Bengaluru: Two men including a bike taxi driver were arrested for raping a 22-year-old woman in Bengaluru.

They were arrested after the woman lodged a complaint with the Electronic City Police.

As per reports, the victim is from Kerala and had booked a bike taxi to her friend’s home on Friday at midnight.

However, she was drunk at the time of booking. On reaching the destination, she could not get off the bike and the bike taxi driver took her to his home instead.

His home already had another woman but she did not say much about the incident.

The accused called in another friend and they both then allegedly raped her taking turns.

After she woke up the next morning, she found herself in pain and on visiting a doctor, she came to know what happened.

The doctors at the hospital informed the police and a case was lodged.

Both the accused were arrested after a brief search and the police said that all aspects of the incident would be investigated.