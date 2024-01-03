Truck drivers’ strike called off after talks with Home Ministry.

Guwahati: A massive strike that erupted across the nation due to the implementation of a new hit-and-run rule, was called off by the truck drivers’ association, following a meeting held between the representatives of the association and Union home ministry officials in New Delhi on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the government assured the association that the new rule on negligent driving has not been implemented yet.

“We had a discussion with All India Motor Transport Congress representatives, the government wants to say that the new rule has not been implemented yet, we all want to say that before implementing Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 106/2, we will have a discussion with All India Motor Transport Congress representatives and then only we will take a decision,” Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said.

Amrit Lal Madan, the president of the truckers’ body, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah has agreed to put the new hit-and-run law —which triggered the truck drivers’ strike — on hold.

“Amit Shah has kept the 10 years of punishment and fine that was imposed, on hold. Until the next meeting of the All India Motor Transport Congress is held no laws will be imposed,” he said.

The home ministry, in a statement issued following the meeting, reiterated that a decision to invoke the new hit-and-run law will be taken “only after consultation with the All India Motor Transport Congress.”

“We appeal to All India Motor Transport Congress and all the drivers to return to their respective jobs,” it added.

The protest regarding the new law started on Monday as it now penalises people found guilty in hit-and-run cases for a maximum of 10 years.

Several truck drivers protesting in Karimganj, Assam also threw away their driving licences alleging injustice by the government.

The new law in Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita states that penalties in cases related to road accidents, particularly hit-and-run cases would go up to 10 years instead of 2 years which was according to the IPC.