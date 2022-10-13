Dumka: Tribal girl was found dead hanging from a tree in Dumka district of Jharkhand on Wednesday.

This is the fourth reported incident in three months from Dumka creating serious concerns.

The body was found by villagers and the police were immediately informed.

While there has been no confirmation about how the girl died, the police are investigating the matter.

The case is suspected to be a murder.

As per reports, the body was found in a decomposed manner which meant that she died many days ago.

The girls was a class 10 student and was living with her grandmother in Dumka’s Ambajora.

She was reported missing on October 7. An investigation is being carried and the body has been sent for autopsy.