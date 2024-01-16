Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in TISS Mumbai in 2024.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Publication and Documentation Officer – Tuberculosis Research and Public Health Response in 2024.

Name of post : Publication and Documentation Officer – Tuberculosis Research and Public Health Response

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i) Ph.D. in Social Sciences/ Master’s degree in Journalism and Literature or in any relevant field (Public Health, Epidemiology, Communications, or related disciplines).

ii) Proven experience in publication management, documentation, and knowledge dissemination, particularly in the field of Tuberculosis or public health.

iii) Strong organizational and project management skills.

iv) Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

v) Proficiency in relevant software and tools for document preparation and data management.

How to apply :

Candidates should submit a resume, a cover letter detailing their relevant experience, and contact information for three professional references to vijay.validra@tiss.edu and

dean.shss@tiss.edu by 31st January 2024.

Please include “Publication and Documentation Officer Application – [Your Full Name]” in the subject line.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here