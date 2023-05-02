TISS Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for Copywriter vacancy

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Copywriter on research titled “Media Landscape of Child Sexual Abuse Cases” in Centre for Criminology and Justice, School of Social Work.

Name of post : Copywriter

No. of posts : 1

Consolidated salary: Between Rs. 50,000 – 60,000 per month as per qualifications and experience

Qualification & Experience :

A Master’s degree in social sciences/Humanities/ Journalism/ Mass Communication or any related field

Relevant work experience of 3-5 years

Fluency in English is a must.

Proficiency in Internet and computer use

Clear verbal communication skills

Excellent writing skills

Strong research and analytical skills

Ability to stay organised, meet deadlines, and work well with the team.

How to apply : Candidates are requested to send resume and relevant documents to ccjtiss@gmail.com.

The last date for receipt of online application is May 6, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here