TISS Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for Assistant Professor vacancy

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Hyderabad Off-Campus is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in Data Science on Contract Basis for the School of Public Policy and Governance.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Data Science

No. of posts : 1

Remuneration: Consolidated salary of Rs. 81,624/- p.m. (Pay Band Rs. 15,600 – 39,100/- with AGP Rs. 6,000/- in 6th CPC as approved by funder)

Essential Qualification : Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade on a point scale wherever the grading system is followed) in Data Science/ Economics/Statistics or an equivalent degree from an Indian University or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

Desirable Qualification : PhD in Data Science/Economics/Statistics/ Demography will be considered a desirable qualification.

How to apply : Candidates are requested to apply online through the link (Apply Now) provided along with this advertisement on the Institute’s website at www.tiss.edu.

Last date of Receipt of Application: 10 May 2023

Application Fees : The application fee of Rs. 1000/- is to be paid online. The SC/ST/PWD candidates

will be waived from the application fee if they attach the required certificate to the online application form. The women candidates are waived for payment of the application fee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here