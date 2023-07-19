Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor (1 No) on Contract Basis for TISS-ECI MA programme at the Centre of Electoral Management Studies, School of Development Studies.

Name of post : Assistant Professor, TISS-ECI MA programme

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Eligibility (A or B):

A. i) A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading

system is followed) in Political Science/ Human Resource Management/Elections Studies/Electoral

Management/ Electoral Sociology/ Anthropology of Elections from an Indian University, or an

equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

Also Read : Top places to visit in Guwahati for enjoying abundant greenery

ii) Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC, or a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET/SET or who are or have been awarded a Ph. D. degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil./Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time as the case may be exempted from NET/SLET/SET.

OR

B. The Ph.D. degree has been obtained from a foreign university/institution with a ranking among top 500 in the World University Ranking (at any time) by any one of the following:

i. Quacquarelli Symonds (QS)

ii. the Times Higher Education (THE) or

iii. the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University

(Shanghai)

How to apply : Candidates are requested to apply online through the link (Apply Now) provided on the Institute’s website at www.tiss.edu.

Also Read : 5 hairstyles of Alia Bhatt that is perfect for summer at work

The last date for submission of online applications will be 02 August 2023

Application Fee: The application fee of Rs. 1000/- be paid online. The application fee for SC/ST/PWD

candidates will be Rs. 250/- if they attach the required certificate to the online application form. The

women applicants are waived from payment of application fees. The application will be valid only on

receipt of the application fee if applicable. Fees once paid shall not be refunded under any

circumstances.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here