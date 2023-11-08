Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions in TISS.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Teaching Fellow for a project entitled “TISS-ECI-IIDEM Master’s Program,” a collaborative Knowledge & Research project on the development of globally competent electoral professionals, democracy specialists, governance professionals and policy analysts to educate, train and update the national/global electoral officials/students and other relevant participants in the area of electoral management & practice of Masters in collaboration with Election Commission of India and India International Institute of Democracy and Election

Management (IIIDEM).

Name of post : Teaching Fellow

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualifications : Master’s degree in any branch of Social Sciences preferably political science, public administration, international relations, development studies, human resource

management, economics and population studies. Good Academic record with at least 55% of the marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed at the Institutions.

Desirable Qualifications : Relevant experience with exposure for report writing and data analysis preferably in the election research & management, political science, law and governance and public policy preferred. Ph.D scholars are encouraged to apply with the NoC of their supervisors/ guides.

How to apply : Candidates are requested to apply online for the above posts through the website https://tiss.edu/ up to 15th November 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here