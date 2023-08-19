Applications are invited for various accounting positions in Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Senior Executive- Accounts & Finance (One Post) on contract basis at its School of Vocational Education in Mumbai.

Name of post : Senior Executive- Accounts & Finance

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month with annual increments as per Institute’s rules

Also Read : Hayagriva Madhava Temple : A marvellous architectural beauty of Kamrup

Qualification & Experience :

Minimum 3 years of working experience in the field of accounts & finance.

Bachelors or Master’s degree in relevant subject

Practical knowledge of working in Ms Office & Tally ERP 9 (mandatory)

Excellent written and verbal communication.

Good knowledge of Accounting & Finance with rules and regulation.

Also Read : Top 10 Urdu baby girl names

How to apply : Candidates are requested to apply online through the link (Apply now) available on the Institute website www.tiss.edu.

Last date for receiving application is 31st August 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here